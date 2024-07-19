Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $459.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.