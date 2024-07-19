Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $8,973,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 343.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

