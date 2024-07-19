Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

