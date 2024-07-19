Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.28 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

