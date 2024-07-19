Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $121.57 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

