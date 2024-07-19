Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ovintiv worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

