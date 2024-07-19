Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.07 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,006 shares in the company, valued at $302,962,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average is $352.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.