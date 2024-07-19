Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

RMD opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

