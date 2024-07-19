Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

