Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 102,724 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of International Seaways worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in International Seaways by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.