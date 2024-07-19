Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,158 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $93.68 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.