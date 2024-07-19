Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 405,152 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of SFL worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 599,029 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

