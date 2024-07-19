Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,157 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.70 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

