Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Horace Mann Educators worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3,398.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 237,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

