Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of WESCO International worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in WESCO International by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.