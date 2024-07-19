Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after buying an additional 1,195,765 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.