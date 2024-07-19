Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

