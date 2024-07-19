Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 119,648 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Stride worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

