Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,970 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.60 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

