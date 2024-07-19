Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,533 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $328.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $851,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,590,935. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

