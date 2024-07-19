Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,716 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

AVY stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.