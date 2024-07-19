Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,646 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.