Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,231 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of Aris Water Solutions worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $939.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

