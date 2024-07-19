Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,203 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $136.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

