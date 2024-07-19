Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,207 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of CACI International worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CACI International by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $446.37 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $454.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

