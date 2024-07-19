Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,949 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,949 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

