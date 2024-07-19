Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,366 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

