Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,594 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Capri worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $17,450,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Capri by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 249,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

