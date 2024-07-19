Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.6% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $249.61 and last traded at $249.73. Approximately 977,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,838,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.22.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.