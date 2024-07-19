Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 36,358 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,058,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93.

Samsara Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $35.34 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

