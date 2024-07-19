Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Up 0.6%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.92 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). 72,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 160,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.11).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.41. The stock has a market cap of £61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sanderson Design Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

