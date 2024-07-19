Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.90

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €89.90 ($97.72) and traded as high as €92.29 ($100.32). Sanofi shares last traded at €92.02 ($100.02), with a volume of 1,396,778 shares.
Sanofi Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.90.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
