Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 2,567,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 460,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.42. The stock has a market cap of £120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

