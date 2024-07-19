Schlumberger Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.