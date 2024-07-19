Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

