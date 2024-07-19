Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.