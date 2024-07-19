Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $412.10

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 412.10 ($5.34) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.41). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.33), with a volume of 39,715 shares trading hands.

Science Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £187.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Science Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Group

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 71,667 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.02), for a total value of £332,534.88 ($431,247.41). 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.