Scotiabank Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $142.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $128.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

NYSE TRGP opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

