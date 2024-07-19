Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.38 and traded as high as C$20.71. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 55,562 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
