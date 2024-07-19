Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 16,000 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.46 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.