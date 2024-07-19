Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS.
United Airlines Price Performance
UAL opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
