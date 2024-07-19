Seaport Res Ptn Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

LHX stock opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

