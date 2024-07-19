Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBLU. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

