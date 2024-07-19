Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.76 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $439.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

