Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

