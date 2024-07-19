Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 72.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 567,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.7% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.