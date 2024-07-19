Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,328 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

