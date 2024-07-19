Sei Investments Co. Acquires 204,369 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 509.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

