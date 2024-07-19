Sei Investments Co. Acquires 25,527 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.