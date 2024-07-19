Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,589 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 642,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of ITT opened at $138.35 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

